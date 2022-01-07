Catholic World News

Msgr. Pope decries harsh Vatican tone on traditionalism, hopes for courageous bishops

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Writing in the National Catholic Register, Msgr. Charles Pope says that “I cannot find words to express the hurt and anger (righteous, I pray) I experience over the treatment of Catholics who are attached to the older forms of the liturgy and the sacraments.”



Decrying the “singular and shocking” harsh language of recent Vatican statements on traditionalism, Msgr. Pope—whose work appears regularly on the web site of the Washington archdiocese—concludes: “We can only pray for bishops to make careful, courageous and pastoral decisions that may place them in tension with the Congregation for Divine Worship.”

