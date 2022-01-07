Catholic World News

European court backs bakery against gay-activist suit

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights has dismissed a suit brought by a gay activist from Northern Ireland, who had sued a bakery for declining to provide a cake decorated with a message of support for same-sex marriage.



The European Court found that the plaintiff had “failed to exhaust domestic remedies.”





