Catholic schools disprove teacher-union claims schools must close for safety, op-ed writer argues

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Ed Cox, the op-ed’s author, is chair of the New York Republican Party, as well as founding director of Student Sponsor Partners, which provides scholarships for private school tuition for low-income students.

