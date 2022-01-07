In Malta, archbishop gives priest formal warning for remarks on homosexuality
January 07, 2022
» Continue to this story on Times of Malta
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna instructed Father David Muscat to stop making “inflammatory and hurtful comments” or face suspension after the priest “claimed that being gay was worse than being possessed,” according to the Times of Malta’s paraphrase of his remarks.
“I want to apologize on behalf of the Church to all those who were hurt by these harsh words, and their mothers and fathers who also feel betrayed by the Church they love,” Archbishop Scicluna added.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: frjt -
Today 8:28 AM ET USA
Goodbye, good men