Catholic World News

In Malta, archbishop gives priest formal warning for remarks on homosexuality

January 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on Times of Malta

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Scicluna instructed Father David Muscat to stop making “inflammatory and hurtful comments” or face suspension after the priest “claimed that being gay was worse than being possessed,” according to the Times of Malta’s paraphrase of his remarks.



“I want to apologize on behalf of the Church to all those who were hurt by these harsh words, and their mothers and fathers who also feel betrayed by the Church they love,” Archbishop Scicluna added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.