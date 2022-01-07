Catholic World News

Manila prelate urges faithful to use technology to show devotion to Black Nazarene

January 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Millions of Philippine Catholics typically take part in a procession on January 9, the feast of the Black Nazarene, and venerate the image in Quiapo Church (the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene). Citing Covid concerns, the Philippine government has forbidden public Masses in the basilica from January 7-9.

