Catholic World News

Orthodox observe Christmas amid virus concerns

January 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Many Eastern Christians, in accord with the Julian calendar, observe Christmas on January 7.



Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Porfirije called for “respect of reasonable measures and recommendations of governments and other authorities in the states and regions in which our people live,” as well as “for respect of human freedom as the highest and most valuable God’s gift to men.”



In Kazakhstan, Orthodox Christians “could not observe Christmas in churches because all religious services were cancelled under a nationwide state of emergency imposed after violent clashes between protesters and police.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!