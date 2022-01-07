Catholic World News

Monastery devastated by jihadists could soon return to being place of prayer and peace

January 07, 2022

Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Monastery of Saint Elian is a Syriac Catholic monastery in Al-Qaryatayn, a town of 14,000 in Homs Governorate in Syria (map).



In 2015, ISIS demolished the 5th-century monastery and abducted its superior, Father Jacques Mourad; five months later, he escaped. In a recent interview with Fides, Father Mourad discussed his plans for rebuilding the monastery.

