Miami archdiocese resumes mask mandate for Mass

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Miami has reinstated a policy requiring all Catholics to wear face masks when attending Mass.



The archdiocese also requires all students in parochial schools to wear masks if they are above the age of two. Teachers and staff are also required to wear masks.



The mask mandate applies whether or not individuals are vaccinated. In November, Archbishop Thomas Wenski had lifted a requirement for masks at Mass, but only for people who had received Covid vaccines and all available boosters.

