Catholic World News

English parish asks unvaccinated Catholics to stay away

January 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The parish of the Holy Family, in East Nottingham, has asked parishioners to stay away from the church if they are not vaccinated.



“If you are not vaccinated and/or won’t wear a mask, please do not come to Mass,” a message in the parish bulletin warned.



The parish policy appears to conflict with directives from the Nottingham diocese, whose spokesman said: “The decision to decline a vaccine should not be a barrier to receiving the sacraments or attending Mass.” On the other hand the diocese referred to civil law, which currently requires masks at indoor gatherings, and indicated that parishes should comply with this law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!