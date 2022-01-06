Catholic World News

Canadian indigenous leader hopes papal apology will give him, other survivors closure

January 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on CTV News

CWN Editor's Note: A papal apology for abuse in Canada’s residential schools has “been a long time coming,” said Phil Fontaine, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations. “And there’s an opportunity here for the Catholic Church to do the right thing.”



He added, “I would be thrilled to have an apology from the Holy Father, as I was with the [2009] statement of regret from Pope Benedict XVI, though back then I would’ve preferred a full apology.”

