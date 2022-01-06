Catholic World News

Ohio diocese to demolish city’s oldest church

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, the Diocese of Youngstown purchased the Welsh Congregational Church, which was built in 1861. “We very much wanted to donate the church for removal, because history is important and memory is important,” said diocesan spokesman Justin Huyck.

