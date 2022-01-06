Catholic World News

Circus performers bring flaming torches, music, and acrobatics to the Pope’s audience

January 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s a show that puts us in contact with beauty, and beauty always draws us up, beauty makes us go beyond,” Pope Francis said following the performance. “And beauty is a way to go to the Lord. Thank you. Thank you for this show. Thank you.”

