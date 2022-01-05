Former Jesuit chaplain to US House defends pro-choice Democrats
January 05, 2022
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: The Jesuit priest who served for a decade as chaplain to the US House of Representatives defended Catholic politicians who take the “pro-choice” position in an interview with the Washington Post.
Father Pat Conroy, who was chaplain from 2011 to 2021, said: “A good Catholic in our system could be saying: ‘Given women in our system have this constitutional right, our task as fellow Christians, or as Catholics, is to make it possible for her to optimize her ability to make the choice.” He concluded that “a pro-choice Democrat isn’t a pro-abortion person.”
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: miketimmer499385 -
Jan. 05, 2022 12:22 PM ET USA
Stunning. Just when you think you've heard every bit of Jesuit nonsense, then comes one more invalid propounding that we should indeed "lead us into temptation." Absolutely breathtaking.