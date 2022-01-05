Catholic World News

Bangladesh: Garo Catholic girls raped by young Muslims in Mymensingh

January 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The Garo people live in India and Bangladesh; Mymensingh is a city of 475,000 in Bangladesh.



The South Asian nation of 164 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!