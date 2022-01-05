Catholic World News

Azhar grand imam visits Coptic cathedral to offer greetings on Christmas

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Some Sunni Muslims regard the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (since 2010, Ahmed El-Tayeb) as the highest Muslim authority. He and Pope Francis signed the Document on Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi in 2019.



The Grand Imam was joined by a leading Egyptian government official, the head of the Ministry of Awqaf, in his visit to Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II of Alexandria.

