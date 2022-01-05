Catholic World News

Mozambique’s religious leaders pledge peace in Cabo Delgado

January 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamist insurgency began in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province in 2017. The Southeast African nation of 30.1 million (map) is 30% Protestant, 24% Catholic, 17% Muslim, and 28% ethnic religionist.



“All religions are part of the plan of God,” the religious leaders, who were not named by Vatican News, said in their joint statement. “No true religious leader or prophet has ever taught violence.”

