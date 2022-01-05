Catholic World News

In message for World Day of the Sick, Pope emphasizes centrality of mercy

January 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The 30th World Day of the Sick will take place on February 11, the memorial of Our Lady of Lourdes. Dated December 10 and released January 4, Pope Francis’s message for the day is entitled “’Be merciful, even as your Father is merciful’ (Lk 6:36): Standing beside those who suffer on a path of charity.”



The Pope’s message has five sections: “Merciful like the Father,” “Jesus, the mercy of the Father,” “To touch the suffering flesh of Christ,” “Centers of care as ‘houses of mercy,’” and “Pastoral mercy: presence and proximity.”



“Dear brothers and sisters, to the intercession of Mary, Health of the Infirm, I entrust all the sick and their families,” the Pope concludes. “United with Christ, who bears the pain of the world, may they find meaning, consolation and trust. I pray for healthcare workers everywhere, that, rich in mercy, they may offer patients, together with suitable care, their fraternal closeness.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!