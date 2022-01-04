Catholic World News

British cardinal honored by Queen Elizabeth

January 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Michael Fitzgerald, the retired president of the Pontifical Council for Inter-Religious Dialogue, was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, in the annual New Year’s honors list.



Cardinal Fitzgerald, who is now 84, was honored for “services to interfaith and interchurch partnership.” He had worked in the Vatican ecumenical office from 1987 to 2005, first as secretary and then as president. He then served as apostolic nuncio in Egypt until his retirement in 2012. He received his red hat from Pope Francis in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!