Catholic World News

2021 was ‘most violent year’ for India’s Christians

January 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Anti-Christian violence in India reached an all-time high in 2021, with 486 episodes recorded in the year, the United Christian Forum reports.



The acts of violence peaked toward the end of the year, with 180 incidents recorded in the last three months, with a flurry of attacks just before Christmas.



The violence was attributable almost exclusively to Hindu nationalist mobs.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!