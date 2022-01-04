Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop: ‘Radical change is coming in the Church’

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “With a powerful commitment from clergy and lay faithful, across the full range of the life and ministry of parish communities, we are going to experience a renewal of energy and the adoption of new forms of outreach and ministry,” said Archbishop Dermot Farrell of Dublin. ““Pope Francis is offering us a way of being Church, the synodal pathway, of walking together more closely and being a Church that is hope-filled, despite many challenges.”



“We need to open up a new chapter in the history of the Catholic Church in Ireland,” he added. “Change is never easy, and there will be conflicts, disagreements and tensions. These matters will not be resolved by argument or weight of numbers.”

