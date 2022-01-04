Catholic World News

Christian photographer may not legally refuse to take photos of same-sex wedding, court rules

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Emilee Carpenter, a photographer in New York, challenged the constitutionality of the state’s Human Rights Law.



“The court’s decision continues down a dangerous path of the government compelling artists to speak messages that violate their religious beliefs—or imposing steep fines, closing their businesses, or throwing them in jail,” photographer Emilee Carpenter’s attorney said following a district court decision.

