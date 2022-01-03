Catholic World News

Irish primate rues partition of country

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, voiced his “personal sense of sadness and loss at te partition of Ireland” that occurred a century ago.



In his New Year message, noting that 2021 was the 100th anniversary of Ireland’s partition, the archbishop said that today there is a need “to bring healing and peace to our divided and wounded communities.” His statement came at a time when the fallout from Brexit has prompted new calls for uniting Northern Ireland with the Irish Republic—and at the same time reminded politicians of the fragility of the Good Friday accords that ended “the troubles” in Northern Ireland.

