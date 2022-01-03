Catholic World News

A Vatican library shortens the distance between its works and its scholars

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The digitization of the 200,000-volume library of the Pontifical Oriental Institute has begun, through the collaboration of American and German companies.



Many of the books, which focus on the Eastern Christian churches, “come from countries like Syria, Lebanon or Iraq, where war or other turmoil put entire collections at risk,” the Times notes. “Others come from countries where authoritarian censorship was equally threatening.”

