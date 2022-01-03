Catholic World News

Peace is a gift and commitment, Pope tells pilgrims

January 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On January 1, the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, and the 55th World Day of Peace, Pope Francis delivered an Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“Contemplating Mary who lays Jesus in the manger, making him available to everyone, let us remember that the world can change and everyone’s life can improve only if we make ourselves available to others, without expecting them to begin to do so,” Pope Francis said. “If we become craftsmen of fraternity, we will be able to mend the threads of a world torn apart by war and violence.”

