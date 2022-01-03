Catholic World News

Students for Life releases report featuring Catholic schools with ties to Planned Parenthood

January 03, 2022

Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Students for Life “initially found that 103 Christian schools, including 22 Catholic schools, were connected with Planned Parenthood. After Students for Life reached out to schools with links to the abortion giant, a third of them cut those ties and the number dropped to 69 schools total, including eight Catholic institutions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

