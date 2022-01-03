Catholic World News

In Latin America, New Year opens with hopes for peace but realities of extortion

January 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: This article offers an overview of year-end and new year’s messages by bishops in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.



“Across Latin America, 2022 has begun with Catholic bishops both taking the initiative by calling for peace, dignified work opportunities and intergenerational dialogue, but also reeling from external blows ranging from extortion scams in Mexico to a faltering peace process in Colombia,” the report begins.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!