Catholic World News

Africa poised to become an ‘even more important global center of Catholicism’

December 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Analyzing demographic trends, The Pillar notes that “the growing prominence of Africa in the global Church is driven by two different stories: the conversion of sub-Saharan Africa in the first half of the 20th century, and the growth of Africa’s population — unique among all regions of the world — in the 21st.”



In addition, Sunday Mass attendance in Africa is relatively high. “Weekly attendance is around 23% in the USA; Ghana, 85%; Nigeria, 92%; Rwanda, 74%; Zimbabwe, 85%,” said Gina Zurlo, co-director of the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!