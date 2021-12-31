Catholic World News

Colombian nun discusses 4-year captivity in Mali

December 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez, a Colombian missionary sister in Mali (map), was kidnapped in 2017 and released in October.



“They asked me to repeat bits of Muslim prayers, to wear Islamic-style garments, but I always let it be known that I was born in the Catholic faith, that I grew up in that religion, and that for nothing in the world would I change that, even if it cost me my life,” she told Aid to the Church in Need.





The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!