Polish archbishop forbids priests from receiving children in their homes

December 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Marek Jedraszewski of Kraków has decreed that “priests as well as lay people working in the diocese must not be alone with a minor in the latter’s home without the parents’ permission, welcome minors into their own homes, or take them anywhere by car unless warranted by exceptional circumstances,” according to the report.

