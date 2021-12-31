Catholic World News

Governments and media among modern-day Herods, Vancouver archbishop preaches

December 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “With God’s grace, and it is only by God’s grace, we can still put an end to the scourge of abortion in our country by making it unnecessary, no matter what the law says,” Archbishop J. Michael Miller, CSB, preached at Vancouver’s annual Mass for Life on December 28, the Feast of the Holy Innocents.

