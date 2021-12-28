Catholic World News

Nigerian priest killed after Christmas Mass

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A young Nigerian priest, Father Luke Adeleke, was shot and killed as he returned home after celebrating midnight Mass for Christmas. Police say he was attacked by a band of armed robbers.

