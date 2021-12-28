Catholic World News

‘Stories of a Generation — with Pope Francis’ premieres on Netflix

December 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The four-part series, inspired by a 2018 book, features “stories from people over 70 from all quarters of the globe, including the Pontiff himself, as they impart their life experiences to youthful filmmakers.”



The series “isn’t designed to blow you away with twists and turns, but the stories are inspirational, the cinematography is stunning, and the glimpses we get into the Pontiff’s humanity are more than enough to watch [the] show when you have a free hour here and there,” wrote one reviewer.

