Quebec cardinal suspends public worship; Montreal prelate schedules outdoor Masses

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Province of Quebec (map) has decreed that “people wishing to visit a place of worship must present their vaccination passport.”



Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, ISPX, the Archbishop of Quebec (the province’s capital) and Primate of Canada, has suspended public worship throughout the Christmas season, until January 10, when Ordinary Time begins. “I consider it our duty to participate in the collective effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus,” he said.



In contrast, Archbishop Christian Lépine of Montreal (the province’s largest city) has added 10 outdoor Masses for December 24 and 25 so that “vaccinated and unvaccinated parishioners can celebrate Christmas together.”

