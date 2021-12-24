Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman: Pope is calling Curia to synodal conversion and humility

December 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has published a commentary on Pope Francis’s Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia (CWN coverage, full text).



“At first glance it might almost seem paradoxical: even the Roman Curia, which by its very nature is — or should be — collegial, and which exists not as a power in its own right but as a service to the universal mission of the Bishop of Rome, needs a ‘synodal conversion,’” Tornielli writes. “More and more, walking on the path of humility and in a synodal style, the Curia will become a community — a community made up of sinners, of fragile men and women who do not hide behind titles or roles, but who are aware that they are all, from first to last, in need of forgiveness, salvation, and healing.”

