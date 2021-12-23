Catholic World News

Pope accepts Cardinal Turkson’s resignation

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Peter Turkson as prefect of the dicastery for Integral Human Development, and named Cardinal Michael Czerny as his interim replacement.



Cardinal Czerny has been serving as undersecretary of the dicastery, with special responsibility for the Church’s response to migration. By elevating him to the College of Cardinals in 2019, Pope Francis created an unprecedented situation at the Vatican, with two cardinals working in the same office.



Cardinal Turkson had offered his resignation at the conclusion of a 5-year term as the first head of the new dicastery. Although no reason was given for his departure, an audit of the dicastery earlier this year, followed by the abrupt termination of two subordinates, gave rise to rumors of administrative problems.

