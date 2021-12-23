Catholic World News

Pope accepts resignation of Chilean bishop who called for civil disobedience against lockdown

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Bishop Bernardo Bastres, 66, of Punta Arenas, Chile. The prelate, appointed to his see by Pope Benedict in 2006, said he was resigning for “strictly personal” reasons.



According to the Spanish-language report, Pope Francis is permitting Bishop Bastres to remain bishop of the diocese until a replacement is named.



In March 2021, the prelate called for civil disobedience against lockdown restrictions on the celebration of the Mass.

