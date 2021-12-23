Catholic World News

Despite promises, little has changed for migrants under Biden administration

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We had wanted to believe the promises too, but what we heard [from migrants] today anyway is that there is little difference,” said the chairman-elect of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso. “They’re still being treated like criminals,” and “they’re not being given vaccines despite those promises that were made public.”

