Gaza Catholics filled with faith, resilience during Patriarch’s visit

December 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There is a different spirit” among the Gaza Strip’s Catholics, said Sami El-Yousef, CEO of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, who accompanied Patriarch Pierbattista Pizzaballa in his visit to the territory (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). “In other visits usually the first thing people say is if they have a chance they would leave Gaza, but we did not hear that this time.”

