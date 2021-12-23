Catholic World News

Supreme Court sends Texas abortion case to federal appeals court

December 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Less than a week after the Supreme Court ruled that the Texas abortion law could stay in place, the court sent back a lawsuit against the state’s abortion law to a federal appeals court, not to the District Court judge who had tried to block the law,” the report notes.



The National Law Journal offers additional coverage of this development (“Gorsuch Returns Texas Abortion Case to Fifth Circuit for Next Steps”).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

