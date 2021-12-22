Catholic World News

Israel rejects Christian leaders’ protest against violence

December 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Israeli government has angrily rejected a statement by the nation’s Christian leaders protesting against violence by extremist groups.



The government said that the claims issued by the patriarchs of the Christian churches in the Holy Land, warning that violence threatens the future of the Christian presence, “are baseless and distort the reality.”



The government went on to say that the Christian leaders’ statement was “irritating especially when one considers their silence on the difficult situation of many Christian communities in the Middle East, which suffer discrimination and persecution.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!