Pakistani president promises law to ban forced conversion to Islam

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi has told religious leaders that the country will outlaws forced religious conversions, and schools will teach children “the respect and sacredness of all religions and places of worship.”



In his December 21 address, Alvi paid tribute to the contributions that Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs have made to Pakistan. With Christmas approaching, he said, society should “learn from the message of Jesus Christ and show mercy and forgive others.”



President Alvi expressed his outrage at an incident in which a man was lynched after having been charged with blasphemy against Islam. His statement was a response to complaints that some young people—especially young women—have been forced to convert to Islam.

