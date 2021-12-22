Catholic World News

Vatican repeats support for vaccination

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has issued a new statement reiterating support for Covid vaccination.



The December 22 statement notes that one year ago the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith issued its finding in favor of the vaccines, and repeated that Pope Francis has described vaccination as “an act of love.”

