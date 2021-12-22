Catholic World News

Patriarchate of Moscow prepares ground for new meeting with Pope Francis

December 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Nearly six years after the historic meeting between Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill in Havana, Pope Francis said he was “ready to go to Moscow” for a second meeting.



Vladimir Legojda, an official of the Moscow Patriarchate, said that a potential meeting “is in the hands of our ecclesial diplomats; it will take place when all the conditions have matured.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!