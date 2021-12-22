Catholic World News

Myanmar’s Catholic faithful back ‘no Christmas carol, no decor’ call

December 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Ten months after the military coup in Myanmar (map), bishops have asked the faithful to celebrate Christmas quietly, in order to show solidarity with victims of the regime’s oppressive rule.



“May you make confessions, hear Mass, pray, read the Bible, meditate, listen to homilies, recite the Rosary, help those in trouble, give alms, and be in solidarity with the poor,” said Archbishop Mark Tin Win of Mandalay.

