Rhode Island bishop: masks not required at Mass despite state mandate

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence, Rhode Island, has said that despite a state mask mandate, worshippers will not be required to wear masks in order to attend Mass. “Such individuals may have good and substantive reasons” for not wearing masks, the bishop said.



Bishop Tobin said that he would encourage Catholics to cooperate with the mask mandate, “no individual should be turned away from Mass or singled out if they choose to not wear a mask.”

