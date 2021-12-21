Catholic World News

Jakarta parish gets church permit after 34-year wait

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Indonesia is 80% Muslim and 12% Christian, and the Southeast Asian nation (map), the world’s fourth most populous (267 million), has more Muslims than any other country.



According to the report, the parish was refused a permit “after a now-banned hardline group, the Islamic Defenders Front, protested against the parish’s religious activities.”

