NM archdiocese battles to raise enough money to settle with abuse victims

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Santa Fe is one of over two dozen US dioceses that have filed for bankruptcy, and the bankruptcy proceedings have dragged on for three years.



“We knew when we filed for Chapter 11 that it would not be easy,” said Archbishop John Wester. “We are making progress, albeit slow progress. “

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

