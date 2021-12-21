Catholic World News

Sioux Falls Catholic schools ask Supreme Court to stay OSHA vaccine mandate

December 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On December 17, a federal appeals court ruled that the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more employees could take effect.



Under the mandate, employers must “require either COVID vaccination of employees or weekly testing (and masks) for unvaccinated workers,” the Religion Clause blog notes.



Sioux Falls Catholic Schools (also known as Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools) has joined six other Christian employers in asking the US Supreme Court to halt enforcement of the decision.



Drawing on statements issued by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and the bishops of South Dakota, the president of the Sioux Falls Catholic schools, Kyle Groos, said in the court filing (Exhibit 4) that while it is morally permissible to receive the vaccine, the mandate violates the religious freedom and conscience rights of employees and imposes a significant compliance burden on the schools.

