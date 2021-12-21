Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman describes London real estate trial as ‘stress test’ for Vatican judicial system

December 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, has written a brief article on the Vatican trial of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu and others associated with a London real estate deal.



“The Vatican justice system faces the most complex investigation and trial, with the largest numbers of defendants, that it has seen in decades,” said Tornielli. “It all started with the internal investigation authorized almost three years ago by Pope Francis, who repeatedly stressed the importance of the fact that reports of alleged irregularities, and the subsequent accusations, came from the Vatican control system.”



“It can therefore be said that the launch of the trial was and is a test of strength, a real ‘stress test’ for the judicial system of the Vatican City State,” Tornielli added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!