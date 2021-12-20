Catholic World News

US military giving no religious exemptions to vaccine mandate

December 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US military has not granted requests for religious exemption from a Covid-vaccine mandate. To date more than 12,000 members of the military services have filed requests for a religious exemption, with more applications still expected. No exemptions have been granted, although many requests have not yet been answered.

